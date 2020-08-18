'Pitch Perfect' stars reunite to support UNICEF campaign

Three years since their last movie together, the stars of the movie “Pitch Perfect” have reunited for a good cause.

In a video released on Monday night, the all-girl a capella group Barden Bellas performed their own rendition of Beyonce’s “Love On Top” in support of a UNICEF campaign.

For every download and stream of the song, proceeds will be raised for children in Lebanon and around the world who need support in time of the coronavirus pandemic.

Their performance featured Anna Kendrick, Hailee Steinfeld, Rebel Wilson, Brittany Snow, Shelley Regner, Anna Camp, Hana Mae Lee, Alexis Knapp, Kelley Jakle and Chrissie Fit.

It was made more perfect with an introduction from John Higgins and Elizabeth Banks who were also part of the movie.

Their rendition of “Love On Top” was uploaded on the official Instagram page of “Pitch Perfect” and in the YouTube channel of Universal Pictures.

Watch the video below: