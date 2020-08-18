Nikki Valdez, husband mark second wedding anniversary

MANILA -- Actress Nikki Valdez and her husband Luis Garcia marked their second wedding anniversary on Tuesday.

Valdez took to Instagram to greet her husband as as she posted their wedding photo.

In the caption, Valdez said that Garcia is the best gift that she and her daughter, Olivia, received from God.

"Marrying you remains to be one of the best decisions I made," Valdez wrote in the caption.

"I love you and will keep loving you every day," she added.

For his part, Garcia also posted this message to his wife: "There’s a lot of places I would have wanted to bring you today but given the circumstances now, there’s no one I'd rather be in now than you. I love you! Let me just spoil you today with your food requests."

Valdez and Garcia tied the knot in Hong Kong in August 2018.