LOOK: Joseph Gordon-Levitt is asking Pinoys for their best photos of PH

Joseph Gordon-Levitt is asking Filipinos for their best photos of the Philippines for his online media platform, hitRECord. Facebook

MANILA -- He asked Filipinos to read him a poem for his voice acting project.

He then asked them if they could write a sentence or two about a picture of Donsol.

Now, Joseph Gordon-Levitt has another favor to ask of Pinoys: find your best photo of the Philippines.

The Hollywood actor posted his request on social media this Tuesday, and it's again for his online collaborative media platform, hitRECord.

"Find a photo that you've taken somewhere in the Philippines. Any photo works, as long as it's one you're proud of," Gordon-Levitt said.

This is Gordon-Levitt's third challenge to Filipinos in just two weeks, with the previous ones involving voice acting and writing.

His newest one has received numerous submissions within just hours, ranging from photos of famous tourist spots to breathtaking views.

The photos can be viewed on Gordon-Levitt's hitRECord, which was started with the idea of providing people, particularly those in the creative field, an open community where they can interact with others and foster ideas.