'It's like a dream': Matteo Guidicelli gushes about being married to Sarah

MANILA – It has been six months since they got married but for Matteo Guidicelli, every single day he spends with wife Sarah Geronimo still feels like a dream.

In an Instagram Live broadcast with G3 San Diego on Monday night, Guidicelli could not stop gushing about his wife, who was his girlfriend for six years before they tied the knot early this year.

“Every time we get off the car or every time we go to bed or every time we wake up or every time we have breakfast, I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, it has happened after six years. We are actually driving a car together, having breakfast together. We have a home together. We have a future together.’ It’s incredible,” he said.

Despite all the hurdles they had to go through, Guidicelli believes that if something if meant for you, it will happen in God’s perfect time.

“It will happen for the right reasons if you have the right reasons. I really believe if there’s an objective you want to go to and achieve, you really have to have that honest reason in your heart on why you want to do it. Because if you have some malice or iba ang gusto mo, it’s not gonna happen,” he said.

When asked if there’s one particular moment that he found himself the happiest with Geronimo, he said it’s easily the day he proposed.

“I planned it but when the time came, parang I couldn’t do it. The words wouldn’t come out from my lips. I was hoping [magye-yes siya]. I don’t know because you’re in that state na you don’t want to be too sure. What if naghindi?” he said.

But after everything that happened, Guidicelli still believes he and Geronimo are destined for each other “because God placed us in the same space at the right time when we were both ready.”

For Guidicelli, the best thing about being married to Geronimo is the fact that they are learning about everything together.

“We disagree sometimes but at the end of the day, we always make it a point that we look eye to eye and say we have to compromise. This is the first time we are living together. Everything is very new to us. Very masaya. To see her do all these things she’s never done before, it’s amazing,” he said.