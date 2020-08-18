Heart Evangelista admits she misses acting

MANILA – Heart Evangelista is now more known as a fashion icon but before being recognized as such, she was first loved by her fans as an actress.

In an interview with G3 San Diego during an Instagram Live broadcast on Monday night, Evangelista was asked if she misses acting since it was how she started out in the entertainment industry.

“I do actually. I really, really do,” she said.

“I did this film with Garlic. We worked together in China and it was a really intense film, super bloody and super action. I really enjoyed it. It was really an experience. I do miss it. It’s just that I was busy with many other things and when you have a soap, you can’t leave. You can’t do anything.”

Since she started gaining more exposure in the fashion world, Evangelista said she is making the most out of it for now. She’s fortunate that those who manage her acting career is supportive of this decision.

During the same interview, Evangelista recalled her first-ever teleserye with ABS-CBN which was “Hiram.”

The 2004 series featured an all-star cast including Kris Aquino, Dina Bonnevie, Anne Curtis, Geoff Eigenmann, John Estrada and many more.

“I think that’s why I had to really do my best because I was very pressured [sa galing ng mga kasama ko]. I had to produce a tear, bumubuhos na 'yung sa kanila. I had to level up with my game,” she said.

Calling it an unforgettable experience, Evangelista said: “I remember being pulled out of MYX because they wanted me to do more soap operas than being the very kikay me. They wanted to do a rebranding or changing of image. I had a hard time changing my image but I [enjoyed that experience].”

However, Evangelista honestly admitted that she won’t brand herself as an actress yet at that time.

“That time, I don’t think I did well. I think I was better when I was older because I feel like I had more heartaches. I had more pain. I’ve experienced real pain in life. I really matters because there, parang kailangan ko talagang pigain before lumabas 'yung luha mo. Right now, I know how it feels to be broken,” she said.

Would she be willing to do another acting project now?

“I set [acting] aside for a bit but right now, I don’t think I mind doing another soap or maybe doing another movie before I plan to really get pregnant and do what I need to do,” she said.