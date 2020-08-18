Home  >  Entertainment

Carmina Villarroel receives birthday surprise from her family

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 18 2020 11:24 AM | Updated as of Aug 18 2020 07:56 PM

MANILA -- Actress Carmina Villarroel on Monday received a birthday surprise from her family.

On Instagram, Villarroel's husband, Zoren Legaspi shared his short but sweet message for his wife.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by zoren_legaspi (@zoren_legaspi) on

"In the midst of this pandemic, we all deserve to smile, specially you on your birthday," Legaspi wrote..

Villarroel also shared photos and clips of her birthday celebration. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Carmina Villarroel-Legaspi (@mina_villarroel) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Carmina Villarroel-Legaspi (@mina_villarroel) on

She also shared the surprise she received from her twins. She got a big balloon and a letter from her daughter Cassy, and a bouquet of red roses from Mavy.

