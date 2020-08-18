Andi Eigenmann shares birthday message to partner Philmar

MANILA -- Andi Eigenmann on Monday shared her birthday message to her partner, surfing champion Philmar Alipayo.

On Instagram, Eigenmann, who is currently in Manila with her two daughters Elllie and Lilo, said she is sad that they could not celebrate his special day together.

"Malipajun na katauhan sa ako (maligayang kaarawan sa aking) one and only mahal! I am so grateful to be living life to the fullest with you! I am truly lucky to have you as a partner, and as such an awesome dad to the kids! I hope slowly achieving our dreams together will be a wonderful gift for you, specially because we are sad not to celebrate your day with you this year," Eigenmann wrote in the caption.

"Dili na kami makahoyat mobalik sa isla pohon para makaiban na kaw mahal! (Hindi na kami makahintay na makabalik sa isla agad para makasama ko ikaw mahal!) We miss you sooo much, and we love you," added Eigenmann.

Alipayo is the father of Eigenmann's youngest daughter Lilo, while Ellie is her child with former boyfriend Jake Ejercito.