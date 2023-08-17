MANILA -- Local promoter Epic Events has addressed the controversy surrounding the last-minute switch of hosts for the local fan meet of South Korean actor-singer Seo In-guk.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Epic Events said that the decision to remove Kristel Fulgar as the host was not from their end, noting that they even tried to put her in the program but was still denied.

"We exhausted all efforts to have her part of the program; even to just have one song number/duet with (Seo In-guk) for the fans but as mentioned in the vlog, the decision to have her no longer host was not from our end," the organizer said.

Epic Events thanked Fulgar for her professionalism despite what happened.

"We would like to thank Kristel Fulgar for her professionalism and being a class act all throughout! She was one of the earliest to arrive and was already at the rehearsals at (7 a.m.) and gave positive energy to everyone!" Epic Events said.

"We again would like to thank Kristel and her family for being the nicest people and showing nothing but love and respect even on what transpired."

Fulgar earlier explained that her perceived lack of enthusiasm during rehearsal was the reason why her hosting for the fan meeting of Seo was cancelled.

In the video, Fulgar also shared some clips of her one-on-one interaction with Seo.

Aside from the opportunity to have photos and videos with her idol, Fulgar and Seo also did a duet of his song "All For You."

Seo's fan meeting was held at the New Frontier Theater last Saturday. Fulgar was replaced by former radio DJ and "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Karen Bordador.

Last year, Fulgar was able to do a virtual interview with Seo as part of promotions for his single album "Love&Love." The exchange was uploaded on Fulgar's YouTube channel.

RELATED VIDEO: