LOOK: Chie Filomeno stuns in sexy birthday shoot

MANILA – Chie Filomeno set the internet ablaze while commemorating her birthday through a captivating and alluring photo shoot.

The actress, who turned 27, shared new snapshots that showcased her slender physique.

“Of course I’m a Leo,” she simply said in the caption.

Filomeno’s post earned thousands of “likes” and hundreds of comments, with netizens flooding her with their birthday messages for her.

Just recently, Filomeno sealed a network contract with ABS-CBN after 11 years.

“The feeling is overwhelming. As in no words can describe what I am feeling right now kasi the journey that I had was really a rollercoaster ride. I wouldn’t trade it for anything else, kasi ang dami kong natutunan,” she said.

Stressing how happy she is, Filomeno noted that she was raised by Star Magic and ABS-CBN for half her life and she would not have it any other way.

“Alam mo 'yung feeling na ito talaga 'yung totoong dream come true. Ninanamnam ko siya. I am here for longevity also. 'Yung gratitude din is over the ceiling,” she said.

Moving forward, Filomeno shared what she hopes to achieve given the opportunity.

“Ang dami ko pang gustong makatrabaho, besides learning new stuff. This is a new chapter of my life and ang dami ko pang matututunan. I am 26 but I am willing to learn,” she said.

Filomeno is part of the upcoming movie “A Very Good Girl,” starring Kathryn Bernardo and multi-awarded Filipina actress Dolly de Leon.