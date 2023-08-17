MANILA -- Singer-songwriter Lian Dyogi has released two new songs "Watercolor Tears" and "Tulips," which are now available on various music streaming platforms

The songs' lyric videos have also been uploaded on the official YouTube channel of Star Music.

Lian is also the producer of the two tracks. She composed "Tulips," while she wrote the lyrics of "Watercolor Tears" with Ally Publico.

Dyogi has been active in releasing new music. She recently released the song "Karma" from the motion picture of the same title. Last June, she dropped the single "Only Have Today," which she wrote with Luigie “Lugo” Gonzalez and Alih Jey.

Lian also wrote songs for the P-pop groups BGYO and BINI, and produced the latest single of actress-singer Gail "Struggail" Banawis, "Next 2 Me."

Lian, the only child of Star Magic head Lauren Dyogi, is set to study music in the United Kingdom in September.

