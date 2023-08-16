Karen Bordador breaks silence on hosting Seo In-guk's fan meet

MANILA – “Pinoy Big Brother” alumna and host Karen Bordador defended herself from some critics who threw hate at her after hosting the fan meet of Korean actor-singer Seo In-guk.

Bordador was the last-minute replacement of actress and content creator Kristel Fulgar as host of the event.

The former “PBB” housemate had to break her silence on social media as she has been on the receiving end of the hate after the sudden decision of the organizers to put her as the host.

“After receiving mean and baseless IRRATIONAL hate I didn’t deserve…now what? So easy to point fingers but naturally no accountability taken,” she wrote on X, known as Twitter before.

She also appeared to be alluding at someone as she warned about “karma” and lessons learned.

“Damage is done! Karma comes in many forms. Hope you learned something,” she added.

Fulgar, on the other hand, explained that her perceived lack of enthusiasm during rehearsal was the reason why her hosting for the Manila fan meet of Seo was cancelled.

She made the revelation in her latest vlog "What happened at the Seo In Guk Fan Meeting in Manila," which she uploaded on Tuesday night.

"Since rehearsal 'yon, hindi ako sanay na ibigay yung 100% energy ko. So kung nakulangan sila sa energy sa rehearsal, sabi ko I would do my best. Nage-expect ako na ipapaakyat ako ulit sa stage para maipakita ko 'yung 100% na sinasabi ko pero hindi raw. ...Kung sinasabi nila na gusto lang namin ng magiging magandang event, hindi man lang ako binigyan ng second chance para mapatunayan ko ang sarili ko," said Fulgar, who has been a long-time fan of the South Korean singer.

In the video, Fulgar also shared some clips of her one-on-one interaction with Seo, who also expressed his concern to the actress.

Aside from the opportunity to have photos and videos with her idol, Fulgar and Seo also did a duet of his song "All For You."

Last year, Fulgar was able to do a virtual interview with Seo as part of promotions for his single album "Love&Love." The exchange was uploaded on Fulgar's YouTube channel.