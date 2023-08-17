Home  >  Entertainment

Janella Salvador twists already injured ankle

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 17 2023 11:17 AM

MANILA -- Janella Salvador figured in a minor accident after twisting an already injured ankle.

In an Instagram Story, Salvador gave her followers an update about her current condition, while showing pictures of her fracture.

“Good news: no broken bones!! Bad news: probably a really bad sprain, almost fainted after twisting the same ankle I twisted last month,” she said.

Salvador, however, assured her followers that she is doing fine.

“But I'm OK!! just a clumsy not so litol girl who won't be able to walk properly for a few days,” she said.

Salvador just recently worked on the movie “Under Parallel Skies” with Thai actor Win Metawin. 

It follows the story of a man struggling from a painful past. As he tries to move forward, he discovers that the woman currently in his life is connected to that past. 

Directed by the award-winning Filipino director Sigrid Bernardo, audiences can expect to be taken on a journey of love, heartbreak, and healing. The film was shot in Hong Kong.

