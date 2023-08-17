'Drag Race PH' draws flak with another 'trash' comment

Reality competition series 'Drag Race Philippines' drew flak anew with another 'trash' comment, this time with fashion icon Tessa Prieto. Screenshots from WOW Presents Plus

MANILA — Reality competition series "Drag Race Philippines" drew flak anew with another "trash" comment, this time from fashion icon Tessa Prieto.

During the judges' critiques, Prieto said she did not like the execution of OV C--T's Halloween look.

"Can I say it? This is trash," referencing the infamous statement from Rajo Laurel last season.

Last season, Eva Le Queen turned emotional after Laurel's "trash" comment and drew flak from viewers stressing that they should be constructive with their criticisms.

"Ayoko, I don't want to give her any energy," OV replied during the confessionals.

Prieto elaborated that OV's look was not at par with her vision: "Parang kulang ng spooky. Also, when I spoke to you, you have other ideas from the time that I saw you, I'm seeing the same thing."

"A little disappointment lang because 'yung conversation natin, you wanted to have that sort of edginess, parang wala namang edgy," she added.

In the "Untucked" episode, OV turned emotional and said she felt like the comment was unnecessary.

"For some reason, 'pag nasa main stage ako, nati-trigger anxiety ko. So kanina hindi ko alam kung ano nangyayari sa 'kin, apparently pala nung naglalakad tayo, nadudurog na pala 'yung outfit," OV said.

"Maganda naman 'yung gawa ko, hindi naman siya super pangit ... mukha akong tanga kanina, napapahiya ako."

OV explained that Prieto's statement rubbed her the wrong way and this affected her confidence.

"Super hiyang-hiya ako nung moment na 'yun. I entered this competition, especially this challenge with so much braveness sa sarili ko and kumbaga, kumpiyansa sa sarili ko na kayang-kaya ko 'to ... Ang lungkot ko na I end up in this situation na nasa lusak ako."

Some of the fans were also disappointed with the comment, noting that the show has not yet learned from its past mistake.

Eva also commented about Prieto's remark: "That TRASH moment was uncalled for. When will this verbal assault or reducing artists to such a word f**ing stop. Disgusting."

"Drag Race Philippines" airs new episodes on Wednesdays at WOW Presents Plus and HBO Go along with its "Untucked" segment.

Precious Paula Nicole was crowned as the first winner of "Drag Race Philippines" at the conclusion of the competition series last year.

The Emmy Award-winning original series has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens in the US and several overseas editions through the years.

RELATED VIDEO: