'Dirty Linen': Alexa, Chiara unite after truth about Olivia revealed

Chiara (Francine Diaz) reunites with her sister Alexa (Janine Gutierrez) in the August 16 episode of "Dirty Linen." ABS-CBN

Chiara (Francine Diaz) has united with her sister Alexa (Janine Gutierrez) after she discovered the truth about how Carlos (John Arcilla) abused their mother Olivia (Dolly de Leon), in the latest episode of "Dirty Linen" aired Wednesday.

After hearing her conversation with Carlos, Chiara asked Feliz (Angel Aquino) about how she was conceived. Her aunt admitted that she caught her brother raping Olivia.

Chiara ran away and went to Alexa's home declaring that she will no longer go back to the Fieros.

"Lahat ng sinabi nila sa'kin puro kasinungalingan, Ate. All this time, pinaikot nila ako, si Dad, si Mama, si Lola, lahat sila sinungaling. Pinaniwalaan ko sila, trusted every word na sinabi nila sa'kin," she said.

She also told her sister what Feliz revealed to her.

"Pinaniwala nila 'kong kayo 'yung mali. Pati 'yung nanay natin sinira nila sa'kin para hindi lumabas 'yung ginawa ni Daddy, lahat 'yun tinago nila para hindi lumabas na ginahasa nila 'yung nanay natin," she said.

"Ate, ginahasa ni Daddy si Nanay, inamin na sa'kin ni Tita Feliz 'yung totoo, nakita niya mismo."

Alexa was shocked with the news, urging her sister to seek justice for the death of their mom.

“Dirty Linen" airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Jeepney TV, A2Z, TV5, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC.

