WATCH: Jake Cuenca stars in Marawi-set film ‘Visitor’

Photo from Kaizen Studios' Facebook page

MANILA – Kapamilya actor Jake Cuenca is set to star in the movie “Visitor” about the 2017 Marawi siege.

Directed by and starring Filipino-American Anthony Diaz V, the film produced by US-based Kaizen Studios also features Joel Torre, Yusseff Estevez, Claire Ruiz, and Mara Lopez.

Cuenca was previously reported to be doing a reunion project with Dimples Romana after their series “Viral Scandal.”

In July, Cuenca shared a photo of him and Romana on their first filming day of “My Father Myself.”

“From Troy and Karla of #viralscandal to Robert and Amanda of #myfathermyself. So grateful for the opportunity to work with you again @dimplesromana,” he wrote in the caption.

No other details about the project were revealed.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more News on iWantTFC