Alberto Isaac (left) and Princess Punzalan (right).

Two Filipino actors will join the second season of the groundbreaking Fox primetime drama series, The Cleaning Lady.

Alberto Isaac and Princess Punzalan will guest star as in-laws of Thony, the central character played by French Cambodian actress Elodie Yung.

Season two picks up with Thony desperately trying to find her son Luca after he was kidnapped by his father Marco.

Isaac stars as Jacinto de la Rosa or 'Lolo,' the father of Marco and Fiona, played by Filipino actress Martha Millan. Lolo is a loving yet overbearing and often critical father, which comes from a protective instinct to care for his family the only way he knows how. Meanwhile, Punzalan stars as Alma de la Rosa or 'Lola,' who possesses deep strength, compassion, and wisdom, and often brings the voice of reason when it matters most.

Aside from The Cleaning Lady, Isaac is also a supporting lead in the Lionsgate feature Shotgun Wedding, which stars Jennifer Lopez and will debut on Amazon Prime Video. He has also appeared in several other Hollywood projects including American Crime Story: Versace, Get Shorty, and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. A respected veteran actor in the Philippines, Punzalan recently starred in the award-winning short film, The Gift, which is currently streaming on HBO Max.

Based on the Argentinean series of the same name, The Cleaning Lady offers a story of empowerment and resilience as it dramatizes the lengths that a Cambodian Filipino family would go to take care of their loved ones. Its upcoming season dives deeper into the plight of undocumented immigrants and their difficulties accessing necessary healthcare and resources.

The new season will premiere on September 19 and will air Monday nights on Fox. - with reports from Yong Chavez

