MANILA -- "Tawag ng Tanghalan" champion JM Yosures shared his dream to collaborate with his idols Sarah Geronimo, Gary Valenciano and P-Pop group SB19.

"Sa local talaga idol ko talaga si Ms. Sarah G, SB19 at si Sir Gary Valenciano," Yosures shared in an exclusive interview with ABS-CBN Entertainment's Hotspot on Tuesday.

Yosures admitted he wanted to be a total performer like his idols.

"Kasi parang pangarap ko na maging total performer ba. Parang bihira 'yung ganun ka-talented na tao. So sobrang nae-enjoy ko kapag napapanood ko sila and of course what more kapag naka-collab ko," Yosures added.

Yosures is busy promoting his newest single "Panata," which was composed by Kikx Salazar and Yosures and arranged by Eunice Jorge.

Dubbed as the "Pangarap Prince," Yosures is the fourth "Tawag ng Tanghalan" champion under the competition's "It’s Showtime" era, following Noven Belleza (2017), Janine Berdin (2018), and Elaine Duran (2019).



Last year, he was chosen to record the theme song of "Maalaala Mo Kaya."

Currently, Yosures is part of ABS-CBN's ASAP Natin 'To."

