'Never Have I Ever' star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan said her life changed in ways that she didn’t even dream of when she was chosen to play the show’s central character Devi Vishwakumar.

"I get to find out what I love to do with my life. And that's acting. I know so many people don't necessarily know what they want to do with the rest of their lives at such a young age, and I've been very blessed to know what I want," she shared.

Ramakrishnan also recalled her first day on set.

"I will never forget. We were filming the scene where Devi is saying, 'I have chosen attainable yet status-enhancing boyfriends for each of us today. Fabiola, you're gonna date Alex Gomez.' I remember the whole scene. I just remember feeling so excited. I was speaking so fast. Lang Fisher, the co-creator with Mindy (Kaling), came up to me and was like, 'Okay, that was great. Just take a breath.'"

The actress also shared what she learned from her character’s story, adding that Devi's growth mirrors her own.

"The biggest lesson that I have learned is self-respect, learning my worth, and valuing myself as a person. I tend to be very hard on myself, very critical of myself. And because I'm a perfectionist that always tries to do the best she possibly can without any mess ups, when I do mess up, I get really, really hard on myself. So I guess what I'm learning is trying to remember that it's human to make mistakes."

Season three of 'Never Have I Ever' is now streaming on Netflix.