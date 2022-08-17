LOOK: Fumiya, Yamyam reunited after more than 2 years

MANILA – After more than two years of being apart from each other, “Pinoy Big Brother” spiritual brothers Yamyam Gucong and Fumiya Sankai got to see each other again.

Gucong and Sankai took to social media to share some snaps of their reunion, including a photo in front of the “PBB” house where their friendship began.

“I'm really happy to see my spiritual brothers after 2 years,” Sankai said in the caption.

Gucong, on the other hand, created a vlog to document his reunion with Sankai.

The two former housemates guested on PIE channel where they showed off once again their rapport as close friends.

Gucong and Sankai rose to fame when they joined “PBB: Otso” and formed a tight friendship that made many fans root for them in the competition.

Gucong went on to win the reality series, while Sankai settled for fifth place, barely missing the Big Four.

During the pandemic, Sankai stayed in Japan where he tried to create a name for himself, appearing through vlogs and several shows.

In June, he shared with Star Magic’s Inside News that he was cast in a new show “Animals.”

Meanwhile, Gucong and his fiance Elaine Toradio welcomed their daughter earlier this year.

