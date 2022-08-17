KaladKaren insists no feud with Ruffa Gutierrez

MANILA - Riding high as a judge at the much anticipated airing of the Philippines version of “Drag Race,” host-comedian KaladKaren refuses to be dragged into a supposed controversy with Ruffa Gutierrez, her co-judge at the “It’s Showtime" contest Miss Q&A.

“Love, love, love na lang tayo lahat,“ KaladKaren told ABS-CBN News at the grand viewing party of “Drag Race Philippines.”

KaladKaren and Gutierrez's seemingly opposite reactions to the responses of Miss Q&A to a question about ants recently went viral, with netizens pitting the two stars against each other.

“Hindi ko nga alam, parang ang dami kong kontrobersiya nitong nakaraang mga araw about Ruffa, napasama pa si momshie Karla (Estrada) but we're all friends. Iba-iba man ang POVs namin dahil iba ang sinusuportahan namin pero magkaibigan kami,“ the host explained.

Jervi Ryan Li in real life, KaladKaren rose to fame as a University of the Philippines alumnus in 2016 impersonating news anchor Karen Davila. Last month, she marked a career milestone when she was announced as a judge of “Drag Race Philippines” with Jiggly Caliente. The show cited her as the second judge in “Drag Race Philippines," as well as the entire Drag Race franchise, to be openly transgender, the first being Caliente.

“Mabait akong judge. I'm always into constructive criticism,“ the comedian said, also stressing the overload of talents who can finally show their value in the reality show.

“This is the first-ever in the Philippines. Ang 'Drag Race' po kasi nasa buong mundo na, nasa Australia, nasa Netherlands... 'di ba, marami na eh, may Canada, may USA so first time magkakaroon dito sa Pilipinas,” she gushed.

“Aba siyempre makikita na ang ating mga naggagandahan, bonggang bongga at super talented drag queens and, of course, ako na rin, charot, and Paolo Ballesteros, Jiggly, Rajo Laurel, BJ Pascual Pascual, Jon Santos, 'yan po ang aming mga panel of judges.”

KaladKaren also cites her takeaway from the show.

“I’m a very shy girl ako. I'm very conservative pero naisip ko na we have to get out of the box, we have to get out of out comfort zone para mas ma-embrace natin kung sino talaga tayo!”