Jennylyn Mercado could not believe son Jazz is now 14

MANILA – Jennylyn Mercado could not believe that her firstborn is now 14 years old.

“Happy birthday, kuya Jazz! Can’t believe you’re already 14! We love you very much,” Mercado wrote on Instagram as she posted a picture of Jazz by the beach.

In a separate post on Facebook, Mercado said Jazz and his baby sister “are the best thing to every happen to me.”

“Mahal na mahal kita Jazz,” she added.

Jazz is Mercado’s child with actor Patrick Garcia.

The two broke up in 2008, during the actress’ pregnancy with Jazz, but have since managed to become friends.

In fact, the two have spent numerous special occasions together with Jazz, as well as Garcia’s own family.

Garcia is married to Nikka Garcia, with whom he has four children.

Meanwhile, Mercado is now married to Dennis Trillo, with whom she has a baby daughter.