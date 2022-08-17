How Sharon Cuneta landed role in ‘Madrasta’

Photo from ABS-CBN Film Restoration Instagram page

MANILA – From the get-go, veteran director and ABS-CBN executive Olivia “Inang” Lamasan had Sharon Cuneta in mind to lead the now-classic Star Cinema film “Madrasta.”

And she made it happen.

Almost three decades since the release of the 1996 family drama movie, Lamasan and Cuneta virtually reunited to share some anecdotes about the making of “Madrasta.”

According to the award-winning director, it was a dream project for her and ABS-CBN executive Charo Santos-Concio to create a movie about a stepmother.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

“Dream project namin ni Charo itong concept na 'to. Hindi pa ako director noon and we've always wanted to do a movie about a stepmother,” she revealed.

It would be Lamasan’s third film after “Maalaala Mo Kaya” and “Sana Maulit Muli.”

So why did she pick Cuneta to portray the role of Mariel? Lamasan admitted that the Megastar could change the common perception about stepmothers.

“Sabi ko, 'My God, ang bagay talaga dito si Shawie.' As stepmother, usually negative ang connotation. 'Pag si Sharon ang nagbigay buhay dito sa character na 'to, maiiba,” she explained.

It was also Cuneta’s first film with Star Cinema.

Taking a trip down memory lane, the actress recalled how surprised she was to see many bosses during the first meeting.

She was handed various storylines to choose from but it was the stepmother story that captured her attention.

“I read the stories with my best friend. I was reading with her then dalawa ang nag-jump out sa 'kin. Pero iba 'yung 'Madrasta', tapos nagtinginan kami. 'Anong gusto mo?' 'Yung stepmother'. 'Pareho tayo!' Sabi kong ganun,” Cuneta reminisced.

The Megastar also shared how excited she was to work with Lamasan, whom she considered as her friend already by that time.

“Kaibigan ko si Inang. Alam kong I'd be in good hands, and so I didn't care. Wala akong qualms at all, I was so ready and I was actually so excited to be directed by you kasi kilalang-kilala mo ako,” she said.

Cuneta was joined by Christopher de Leon and Zsa Zsa Padilla in the movie.

In "Madrasta," Mariel (Cuneta) marries Edward (De Leon) after his first wife left him and their three children. It was a struggle for Mariel to win the hearts of her stepchildren.

“Madrasta” paved the way for Cuneta to sweep all the Best Actress trophies in major award-giving bodies in the Philippines, such as the FAMAS, PMPC Star Awards, and the Gawad Urian.

Fans can rewatch the digitally restored and remastered version of the movie on KTX.

RELATED VIDEO