South Korean actress Gong Hyo Jin and Korean-American singer Kevin Oh have announced that they are marrying in October. Photos from Oh and Gong's respective Instagram pages



South Korean actress Gong Hyo Jin and Korean-American singer-songwriter Kevin Oh announced Wednesday their plans to get married in October.

Gong's talent agency, Management SOOP, confirmed earlier reports that the couple are tying the knot later this year, according to an article by Korean entertainment news outlet Soompi.

"Gong Hyo Jin and Kevin Oh will be starting a new chapter of their lives together," Management SOOP said in a statement published in full by Soompi.

"As it is what the two wish for, they will be holding their wedding privately in October with only their close relatives and acquaintances present," the company added.

Oh took to Instagram to write about his upcoming marriage.

"Two years ago, I met a girl. Our love was full — yes, daunting at times — but we proved to each other that we need each other. In her, I've met my best friend for life, my soulmate. And soon, I'll be able to call her my wife," said the 31-year-old singer, who is 11 years younger than Gong.

In his post, Oh explained why he chose to hold the wedding in his hometown in the United States.

"I know I'm stealing away an actress who's received a great deal of love in Korean, and perhaps it would be more fitting to hold the ceremony publicly here in Seoul," he said.

"But for selfish reasons, I wanted to celebrate in the presence of my family," Oh said, appealing to the public for understanding.

The singer added he was also "preparing some new music," which he hoped to share with fans "soon."

The couple made their relationship public last April.

Gong is an award-winning actress known for starring in a number of popular dramas, including "It's Okay, That's Love" (2014), "The Producers" (2015) and "When the Camellia Blooms" (2019).

Oh, meanwhile, won the seventh season of the talent competition "Superstar K" in 2015. He has also recorded songs for several TV dramas.