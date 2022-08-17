Bela Padilla turned into a fangirl when she personally met Filipino-American R&B singer H.E.R.

Padilla shared on social media her picture with the singer, along with her boyfriend Norman Bay.

“Met H.E.R. last night on her ‘off day.’ And she was the sweetest. Thank you, Gabi, for your music and thank you, @iamjagged for inviting us,” the actress captioned her post.

Aside from H.E.R., Padilla admitted she also could not keep calm when she was just a few feet away from Coldplay vocalist Chris Martin.

“I was standing 5 feet away from Chris Martin, and when he passed in front of me I said (in the squeakiest, fit-for-a-four-year-old voice: ‘iloveyousomuch,’” she said.

Both H.E.R. and Martin are Grammy-winning artists.

Martin is the front man of the British rock band Coldplay, which already has seven Grammys in total.

Meanwhile, H.E.R. won the Grammy Award for Best Traditional R&B Performance for "Fight for You" just last April.

She now has five Grammys under her belt: Best R&B Performance for "Best Part" with Daniel Caesar and Best R&B Album for her self-titled album in 2019; Song of the Year for "I Can't Breathe" and Best R&B Song for "Better Than I Imagine" with Robert Glasper and Meshell Ndegeocello.

