MANILA – Alyssa Valdez, Samantha Bernardo, and Eian Rances took to social media to share snaps of their out of town beach vacation.

In their respective Instagram pages, the three posted photos of their trip to El Nido, Palawan.

“Celebrating life with the most unexpected people I met inside the PBB (Pinoy Big Brother) house,” wrote Bernardo.

Rances, for his part, captioned with post with: “Sometimes the best things in life come in threes.”

Meanwhile, Valdez said she found paradise in El Nido with her two friends.

Valdez, Bernardo, and Rances were all part of the last season of “Pinoy Big Brother.”

Even after they went out of the house, the three remained in touch along with their other fellow housemates.

The other celebrity housemates in their edition were Alexa Ilacad, KD Estrada, Kyle Echarri, Brenda Mage, John Adajar, Karen Bordador, Shanaia Gomez, TJ Valderrama, Albie Casino, Benediz Ramos, Chie Filomeno, and Jordan Andrews.

The big winner of their season was Anji Salvacion.

