MANILA -- ABS-CBN's Star Music has released the official music video of "Ulan ng Kahapon" by Kapamilya singer Klarisse de Guzman.

Directed by Jefferson Hao, the more than four-minute video was uploaded on the official YouTube page of Star Music on Monday night.

"After 3078th take... Hingang malalim, ngiti sa kabila ng luha... Pang FAMAS at Gawad Urian po ang atake ng acting ko dito," de Guzman wrote in jest on Instagram on Sunday, as she promoted the music video.



The song which was released last May was produced by Rox Santos. It was written by Rex Torremoro and arranged by Tommy Katigbak. Elmar Jan Bolaño was credited for the music.

De Guzman is the grand winner of the season 3 of "Your Face Sounds Familiar," which aired its finale last May 30.

