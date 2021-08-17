MAYNILA -- Ibinahagi ng ilan sa mga bituin ng seryeng "He's Into Her" ang saya na muling magbabalik ang kinakikiligang programa para sa ikalawang season nito.

Sa Inside News ng Star Magic nitong Lunes, ibinahagi nina Kaori Oinuma, Rhys Miguel, Jeremiah Lisbo, Limer Veloso at Vivoree Esclito ang kanilang saya sa muling pagbabalik ng "He's Into Her" at ano ang mga dapat abangan ng mga manonood.

"Alam kong ginusto ko ito pero hindi ko in-expect na malalaman ko roon," ani Kaori.

"All of us were jumping around, congratulating each other, giving each other hugs. But really guys we wouldn't be able to do this if it wasn't for you all. Madami pang maganda na mangyayari sa season 2. Mas mae-expand 'yung story and I feel like mas magugustuhan niyo. You all are just going to get stuck and obsess with watching 'He's Into Her,'" ani Rhys.

"Ako sobrang excited lang talaga ako at masaya na may season 2 dahil marami pa silang dapat abangan sa aking karakter," dagdag ni Jeremiah.

"Excited ako sa mga mangyayari pa. Ano nga ba ang mga dapat nating abangan for season 2," hirit ni Limer.

"Very excited na mangyayari na talaga siya. We've all been hoping for this lang and it's finally happening," pahayag naman ni Vivoree.

Ayon sa head writer ng phenomenal series na si Van Valdez, aabangan kung paano haharapin ng mga bidang karakter ang mga pagsubok sa kanilang relasyon.

"First of all, we're going to see how the new relationships of Max and Deib, Tob and Michiko and Lee and Naih will work out. Because by the end of the first season we saw these characters admitting their feelings for their significant others. So by the second season we are going to see if their new relationships can weather the many different obstacles and challenges that come with falling in love," ani Valdez.

Sigurado rin na may mga bagong karakter na papasok sa serye.

"Most likely there will be new faces coming in. In what capacity I'm not sure yet. The creative team is still working their magic. What I'm sure of is whoever na coming in, it will make hearts beat faster," pagbabahagi naman ng Star Cinema's advertising and promotions manager na si Mico del Rosario.

Matatandaang sa digital post-finale concert ng "He's Into Her" ay inanunsiyo na magkakaroon ito ng season 2.

