Marie Kondo returns to Netflix with new series

Best-selling author Marie Kondo is coming back to Netflix with a new transformational series “Sparking Joy.”

The trailer, which the streaming platform released on Tuesday, follows Kondo “as she shares her life-changing method with three deserving businesses, their owners and employees.”

She talks to them about how the fundamentals of her method can affect businesses, relationships and communities.

Throughout the process, viewers will also step into Kondo’s own home, meet her family, and get a glimpse into how she sparks joy in her daily life.

Watch more on iWantTFC

The three-episode series is set to premiere on Netflix on August 31.

Kondo, also known as KonMari, is best known for her book "The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up," which was published in Japan in 2011 and translated into English in 2014.

She also starred in the Netflix series "Tidying Up With Marie Kondo" released in 2019. -- with Agence France Presse