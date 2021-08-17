Luke (Keann Johnson) and Dominic (Adrian Lindayag) listen to fortune teller Baby R’s (Iyah Mina) forecast about their relationship. Screenshot from "Love Beneath The Stars" episode 1.

MANILA — Luke (Keann Johnson) and Dominic (Adrian Lindayag) start moving forward after their love confession as they ask fortune teller Baby R (Iyah Mina) what lies ahead in the premiere episode of the series sequel “Love Beneath The Stars” on Monday.

"Love Beneath The Stars" is a six-episode series sequel of the boys’ love (BL) movie “The Boy Foretold By The Stars” with new episodes every Monday.

In the episode available for free at iWantTFC, the fortune teller tells them three significant signs to watch out for.

First, they have to avoid a guy that may ruin their relationship. There will also be an eventful occasion that will make them proud of themselves but they will be faced with a decision that could make or break them.

“Mayroong isang lalaki, ito ‘yung hari, kailangan niyong iwasan kasi para siyang apoy na kapag nasobrahan, nakakapaso,” Baby R told the love birds.

Luke asks about Karen and Baby R advises him to confront her. This led to Karen finding out the truth and her confession that she still loves him.

Meanwhile, Dominic rekindles his relationship with his childhood friend Gio (Vaughn Picson), the school’s student council president as he convinces him to be part of the organizers of their graduation ball.



