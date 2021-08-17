MANILA – Kristine Hermosa and Oyo Sotto now have a teenager.

The celebrity couple took to Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate their son Kiel for turning 13.

“Walang aksidente kay God. Hindi aksidente na binigay ka niya sa amin.. na ikaw ang naging daan sa matinding training namin bilang magulang,” Hermosa wrote in her caption.

She also thanked her son “for always trying to be better and for understanding our shortcomings.”

“You are a good and obedient son, Kiel.. don’t forget that. God has a great plan for your life, always obey and honor Him in everything you do. Happy 13th birthday, Kiel. We, your family, are just here for you,” she added.

Hermosa said she is proud of Kiel and his siblings are all looking up to him, cheering him on.

“They adore you so much, Kuya. Please lead them well. We love you,” she said.

Sotto, for his part, also thanked the Lord for Kiel’s 13 years of life.

Calling his son a blessing, Sotto said: “I may not be perfect but always remember that Dada loves you so much!”

“I pray that as you go through your teenage years, you will seek the Lord all the days of your life. I love you Kiel! Happy birthday! Let’s create more good memories! I’m excited for you,” he added.

Aside from Kiel, Hermosa and Sotto have four other children, Ondrea Bliss, Kaleb Hanns, Vin, and Vittorio Isaac.