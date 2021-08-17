Photos from Matteo Guidicelli's Instagram account

Is Sarah Geronimo pregnant?

This was the general comment of many netizens after seeing the post of the singer’s husband, Matteo Guidicelli, about plans to purchase a family car.

On Instagram, Guidicelli shared a photo of him with a caption that, for fans, hinted on starting a family: “I’m thinking of getting a new family SUV.”

Netizens, mostly excited, could not help but bombard the comment section about Geronimo’s possible pregnancy.

“Omgee! Preggy na si Sarah G??” one netizen asked.

“Wow!! The fambam is ‘growing’ na ba,” another fan commented.

While the actor did not answer the questions, other fans said he might be just promoting a car brand.

Nevertheless, some Instagram users advised Guidicelli to install a baby car seat too, “just in case,” the fans said.

“Bwahahaha.... Apaka advance nating mag-isip kalma guyssss,” one netizen quipped.

Last month, Guidicelli took to social media to share his birthday greetings for Geronimo, who turned 33.

Guidicelli shared a photo of them together, captioned: “Happy birthday my wife! Blessed to be beside a strong, beautiful, powerful, superwoman!”

“Thank you for all the love. I love you forever,” he said.

The couple got married in February 2020 after being a couple for six years.

