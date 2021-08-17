MANILA -- BINI and BGYO, the fast-rising P-pop groups which trained for two years under ABS-CBN’s Star Hunt Academy, are set to join this year’s Happy Hallyu Day virtual fest.

The event, which celebrates the Korean wave, is set to happen this coming August 28 to 29 at 7 p.m. on the Philippine Kpop Convention Inc’s (PKCI) Facebook page.

BINI and BGYO are expected to take on K-pop challenges, perform K-pop songs as well as their singles “Born to Win” and “The Baddest,” respectively.

Aside from the two P-pop groups, K-drama enthusiast Kristel Fulgar will also join this year’s special guests to share her passion for producing and directing her web drama “Love from Home.”

Meanwhile, there will be a five-day “Countdown Special” which will happen from August 23 to 27, where participants can expect entertaining segments, Twitter parties, and exclusive prizes from the event’s participating partners, affiliated K-pop fan clubs, and guests.

Dubbed “Happy Hallyu Day 5: A Virtual Fest,” the event will be hosted by Philippine-based Korean host KyungMin Kim.