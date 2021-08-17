“At first, I didn’t want to accept the slowness of life in this pandemic. But then, later on, it’s like I embraced it and tried to find rest and work balance,” said Barbie Almalbis-Honasan of her life 17 months into lockdown while releasing an extended play single, "Tiger," and a new album, "Scenes from the Inside."

Almalbis admitted that while it was quite a challenge to create music after her last album "My New Heart" back in 2014, she found the quiet and stillness of the pandemic conducive to songwriting.

“Tuloy-tuloy pa rin 'yung process. I like this process. I’m not cramming to finish something. I’m just working at a slower pace. Resting, working, resting, working,” she said.

“There are a lot of things that can burden the process. When I started out as a songwriter, in my room in high school, wala naman akong goal sa music. Ine-enjoy ko lang 'yung process and it was fun,” she explained. “But along the way, when we got signed and started doing gigs, suddenly there was pressure. Like, ‘Oh your song has to chart or your song has to have this number.’”

The numbers of streams and statistics did not really matter to her.

“For me, I’m not really thinking about what will my album look like marketing-wise or how it will be received. By faith, we made this and we want to share it. It’s like you’re planting seeds and you’re trusting God he’ll make it grow in His own way. The goal of making music, especially with 'Scenes From Inside,' was to inspire the listeners,” she said.

One of the songs, “Silaw,” talks about the power of loving someone. It shows how one person can have the power to take away the dark days when they are by your side.

Another captivating song is “Days Are Long,” a beautiful piece that talks about how life can be messy and short. It tells us to enjoy the journey and to fix our eyes on who is really important. It can have multiple interpretations on whether they are talking about fixing their eyes on God or their significant other.

“My desire is to make art that also drives creativity in people because I’m like that. That’s the kind of art that I listen to,” she said. “For me, that would be something I would want others to feel with listening to my music. That they would be inspired to create something themselves and to experiment,”

As of the moment, Almalbis and her band have been doing online gigs and radio promotions for "Scenes from the Inside."

“The picture on the album cover is a block print made by my sister-in-law. She did an illustration of one of our gigs,” she said. “Lahat kasi ng gigs nangyari sa loob ng room, sa loob ng bahay. So na-inspire talaga 'yung title dun sa artwork niya. It was an actual scene from inside.”

"Scenes from the Inside" is available on all streaming platforms. The album, however, will receive the vinyl treatment -- Almalbis’ first -- courtesy of Backspacer Records with the record out before the year ends.

“The vinyl release – that not only checks something off my bucket list but is one of those blessings in the slowness of this pandemic,” she said.