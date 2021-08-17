MANILA -- Actress-vlogger Andi Eigenmann took to social media on Tuesday to share her birthday message for her fiancé, surfing champion Philmar Alipayo, who turned 29.

Posting photos of Alipayo and their family on Instagram, Eigenmann shared how lucky she is to have Alipayo in her life.





"Life just got way more meaningful, way more fun, and a little less scary since you came, and I will not trade this life I have built with you for anything else in this world," Eigenmann wrote.

"You deserve the same happiness and joy that you give to everyone around you. We love you so much."

Eigenmann and Alipayo welcomed their son Koa last January. The baby boy is Eigenmann's third child -- and her second with Alipayo.

The couple's daughter Lilo just turned 2 last July.

Eigenmann also has a daughter, 9-year-old Ellie, with her former boyfriend Jake Ejercito.

Related video: