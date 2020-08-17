‘Wala akong ginawa kundi umiyak’: Lovely Abella confirms having recovered from COVID-19

MANILA — Actress Lovely Abella confirmed on Monday that she had tested positive COVID-19, but has since made a full recovery.

Actress Lovely Abella. Instagram: @lovelyabella_

Abella was asked by PEP.ph about her condition during a virtual conference for her gag show “Bubble Gang.”

She mentioned her online business, Lovely Cosmetics, as one of the reasons she opted not to share her being infected at the time.

“Pero I made sure po na nakatago ako na naka-isolate ako, and si Benj po lahat gumagawa nu’n, kaya tumigil din po ako sa online selling,” she said, referring to her fiancé and fellow actor Benj Manalo.

Abella, who was asymptomatic, recalled that she underwent testing after their household help appeared to have symptoms, including the temporary loss of taste and sense of smell.

The tests, however, showed that only Abella was the one who was positive for the disease.

“Pero ngayon, wala na akong virus sa katawan ko,” she said.

Abella, who self-isolated for two weeks inside their home, credited Manalo for helping her not only through her recovery, but also emotionally.

“Kaya po masaya po ako ngayon, kasi dumaan po ako sa punto na na-depress ho talaga ako. Wala ho akong ginawa kundi umiyak, kasi natatakot po talaga ako para sa anak ko. Dahil nga po asymptomatic ako, hindi ko alam kung tama ba ‘yung ginagawa ko,” she said.

Since her recovery, Abella and Manalo have taken extra precautionary measures, including disinfecting anyone who enters their home, and the use of UV light and air purifier, the actress said.