Showbiz colleagues stop supporting John Regala’s healthcare over ‘abusive self-medication’

MANILA — Several showbiz colleagues of John Regala said Monday they have discontinued supporting the healthcare needs of the actor, whom they described as a “very uncooperative and difficult individual.”

A joint statement from Chuckie and Aileen Dreyfus, Aster Amoyo, and Nadia Montenegro mentioned Regala’s “terrible habit of constant and abusive self-medication.”

Regala’s action, they said, is “something we cannot condone nor tolerate.”

“And so, it is with deep sadness that our group has come to the decision to formally end our involvement in helping John with his medical treatment, care, and recovery,” they said.

“As much as it is our desire to see this through, these unfortunate circumstances and regretful turn of events have made it impossible for us to continue.”

Regala made headlines in late July when videos of him appearing sickly while walking in Pasay City circulated online. With the help of Amoyo’s group, Regala was hospitalized. He was later revealed to have been suffering from liver cirrhosis, gout, and diabetes.

Amoyo’s group on Monday said their crowdfunding page is now closed. The funding they have so far received for Regala will be turned over to “whoever will look after John for safekeeping, and shall be used for John’s treatment and future medical needs.”

A complete accounting of the donations for Regala as well as a breakdown of expenses will be given to the actor, they added.

“John’s health problems are still far from over, and we can only hope and pray that he eventually listens to the advice of doctors and people who love and care for him,” the group said.

The full statement follows: