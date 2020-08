MANILA -- Actress Chienna Filomeno surprised her fans as she posed topless to celebrate her birthday. She turned 24 on August 15.

Filomeno posted the sexy photo on Instagram on Sunday, August 16.

"Here’s to the big Two Four," she simply wrote in the caption.

Her sensational birthday photoshoot was taken by photographer Gee Plamenco Jr., who also shared snaps of the actress.

Check the photos below:

Filomeno is a member of the "It's Showtime" girl group GirlTrends.