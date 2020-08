MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Loisa Andalio now has 8 million followers on the photo-sharing app Instagram.

Andalio shared the good news in an Instagram post on Sunday, August 16.

Just last week, Andalio received her Silver Creator Award from video-sharing site YouTube for surpassing 100,000 subscribers.

Andalio and her boyfriend Ronnie Alonte are set to star in the upcoming series "Cara Y Cruz."