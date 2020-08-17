Home  >  Entertainment

Jennylyn Mercado's son receives birthday surprise from Dennis Trillo

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 17 2020 11:45 AM

MANILA -- Actress Jennylyn Mercado celebrated the 12th birthday of her son, Alex Jazz, on Sunday.
 
On Instagram, Mercado shared a photo of her son with her boyfriend Dennis Trillo.

In her post, the actress thanked Trillo for dressing up as Blippi, who is her son's favorite online entertainer and educator.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennylyn Mercado (@mercadojenny) on

"My sweet and precious birthday boy couldn't have asked for a better birthday surprise. Thank you @dennistrillo for channeling your inner Blippi," Mercado wrote in the caption.

Alex Jazz is the son of Mercado with her former boyfriend Patrick Garcia. They separated in 2008.

Read More:  Jennylyn Mercado   Dennis Trillo   celebrity birthday  