Jennylyn Mercado's son receives birthday surprise from Dennis Trillo

MANILA -- Actress Jennylyn Mercado celebrated the 12th birthday of her son, Alex Jazz, on Sunday.



On Instagram, Mercado shared a photo of her son with her boyfriend Dennis Trillo.

In her post, the actress thanked Trillo for dressing up as Blippi, who is her son's favorite online entertainer and educator.

"My sweet and precious birthday boy couldn't have asked for a better birthday surprise. Thank you @dennistrillo for channeling your inner Blippi," Mercado wrote in the caption.

Alex Jazz is the son of Mercado with her former boyfriend Patrick Garcia. They separated in 2008.