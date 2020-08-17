'I did everything for her': Sharon Cuneta recalls struggles of being a single mom to KC

MANILA -- Veteran actress Sharon Cuneta on Sunday remembered her struggles as a single mother to her eldest daughter KC Concepcion.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Cuneta uploaded a throwback photo of her when she did the movie "Jack and Jill" in 1987, the same year her marriage with KC's father, actor Gabby Concepcion, ended.

In the caption, Cuneta recalled how she worked hard after her marriage with Concepcion failed.

"Having lost my marriage, I did everything -- almost to the point of almost throwing up blood -- because I used my work as a major distraction and KC as my one inspiration to excel in my work. I didn’t stop until the public acknowledged me as being number 1 in the business, sealing my title of 'Megastar' which the press had Christened me with," Cuneta shared.

While she succeed in her career, Cuneta admitted that she lost herself.

"But what a way to get there. Gained so much in my career, lost everything including my sense of self-worth, my self-esteem, and my trust in people and in falling in love. And my precious, loving, hopeful and trusting heart was shattered into a million pieces, which I forced myself to pick up, piece by painful piece, and glue back together. All I had was KC. Everything, every sacrifice was for her. Always HER first," Cuneta wrote.

Cuneta said she refused to come home to her parents to set an example to KC.

"But how does a single mother achieve 100% in both her work and in spending time with her child? Kulang na lang hatiin ko katawan ko. I had to put food on the table, pay her tuition fees in the best schools in the country, buy her beautiful things, give her a home, albeit incomplete, missing a father. I refused to rely on my parents who were insisting I just come home to them, because I wanted to set an example to KC to be able to rely on one’s self and not on any man to live," she added.

In the end, Cuneta said that God knows that she did her best for KC. She said that even in choosing a husband, she made sure that he will be a good father to KC.



"I did my best. Kung may kulang pa, hindi ko na poproblemahin 'yon. Basta ako alam kong I did EVERYTHING for her. Alam ni God 'yon. Pati sa pagpili ng mapapangasawa uli, una kong inisip ang magiging mabuting ama sa kanya over sa magiging mabuting asawa sa akin. Lahat. God knows everything. I gave it my best. I can live with that peacefully until the day I die," Cuneta said, who eventually married now-senator Francis Pangilinan in April 1996.



Last week, KC made headlines when she opened up about her parents' separation in an interview, prompting Cuneta to assure her eldest that she's not alone.