'Heneral Rizal' streams on YouTube after Cinemalaya premiere

MANILA – The short film “Heneral Rizal” is making its way to YouTube after its successful premiere at the 2020 Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival.

It will be available for streaming on the official YouTube channel of Tanghalang Pilipino, the resident theater company of the Cultural Center of the Philippines.

“Heneral Rizal” heralds the heroism of Paciano Rizal, Jose Rizal’s older brother who has largely been relegated in the shadows of Philippine history and cinema.

Veteran actor and Tanghalang Pilipino head Nanding Josef portrays the titular character in the nearly 20-minute film which chronicles the unrevealed details about his life.

“Tuwang tuwa ako dahil si Rizal may statement na si Paciano mas bayani pa kaysa kanya," Josef previously told ABS-CBN News. “After Rizal’s execution in 1896, he became more active in the Katipunan and became a general."

“In the film, may komentaryo si Paciano kung bakit sina Padre Burgos and Jose Rizal wanted to prove that Filipinos should not bow down to the Spaniards. He wanted to pursue the universal truth that everyone is equal,” Josef added.

The short film was written by Floro Quibuyen and directed by Chuck Gutierrez.

