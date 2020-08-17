GMA, TV5, Viva express interest in Liza Soberano, Enrique Gil, says manager

MANILA – GMA-7, TV5 and Viva Artists Agency have supposedly expressed their interest to sign Kapamilya love team Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil following the denial of ABS-CBN’s franchise bid making the network unable to operate its main broadcast platforms.

This was according to Ogie Diaz, who co-manages Soberano along with Star Magic.

“GMA expressed their interest. TV5 also and 'yung Viva. Nagbigay sila ng kanilang interes. This is a good problem for us pero siyempre priority muna namin ang ABS-CBN,” he said in his most recent YouTube vlog.

“Kapag wala talagang maibigay na ang ABS-CBN at in-allow naman silang lumipad sa ibang bakuran, doon pa lang kami magko-consider. Pero at least napakagandang problema nito para sa amin. Actually hindi ito problema. Isang ano lang ito, isipin,” he added.

Diaz also said that Soberano and Gil are among the stars ABS-CBN is not letting go of, at least as per his conversation with the network’s chief operating officer for broadcast Cory Vidanes.

“Actually, ang LizQuen ay isa sa mga hindi binibitawan ng ABS-CBN. As per Tita Cory Vidanes, nung nakausap ko, gumagawa naman daw sila ng paraan kung paano maitatawid 'yung mga love teams na pinoprotektahan nila at sinesecure talaga nila. Alam naman natin ang KathNiel, nandiyan iyan. Ang LizQuen andyan din,” he said.

In fact, Diaz said there is an offer for the two to make another Star Cinema movie.

“One time last week, merong pinitch sa aming movie si Inang Olive (Lamasan) sa Star Cinema. Excited 'yung dalawa na gawin 'yung movie provided kailangan mag-flatten 'yung curve ng pandemya,” he said.

The still-untitled film will be helmed by Cathy Garcia Molina.