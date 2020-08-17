Fil-Aussie actress Jasmine Gunn cast in Terminator fan film

Filipino-Australian actress Jasmine Gunn

Budding Filipino-Australian actress Jasmine Gunn has been cast in the fan film "Terminator No Fate." The 30-minute fan film, to be released by Taipan Films, is in post-production with a release date yet to be announced.

“The role was challenging,” Gunn said of her role as Corporal Anders in 'Terminator No Fate.' “I remember watching 'Terminator 2: Judgment Day' and it had a big effect on me. The effects were amazing and Arnold Schwarzenegger was a big name. Linda Hamilton played a strong female lead who inspired me for this role.”

Gunn, who is the younger sibling of footballer Leigh Gunn, the first Filipino born overseas to play for the Azkals, actually got her start in the Philippines with ABS-CBN.

“My path and journey into entertainment and arts actually started in the Philippines when I was 19,” recalled Gunn, who was born in Sydney in 1984. “It was my dream to become an MTV VJ or a travel television host. I flew to Asia in hopes of fullfiling that dream. I studied theater at ABS-CBN as I was told to study to help with my craft and before I knew it, I was selected from one of the many students to become an ABS-CBN talent by Mr. Johnny Manahan.”

“This saw me through private Tagalog classes, dance classes, learning the craft of acting and performance and also being selected to be part of girl band at the ABS-CBN studios. However, I was quiet, young and didn’t understand the industry all too well and was a little overwhelmed for what was being handed to me.”

Gunn went freelance and ended up doing a few television stints and print ads in addition to modeling. She also did spokeswoman tours with Nestle, a few Studio 23 segments and magazine features before finally being asked to audition for MTV Philippines after placing second runner-up in Miss Hawaiian Tropic Philippines.

“I made the difficult decision to come home to Australia after two years of a roller-coaster ride in the arts industry at a young age,” admitted Gunn of her career change. “I studied dermal therapies -- my love of beauty, skin and cosmetics and makeup -- and my further love for beauty, learning the anatomy of the body and further knowledge of the skin came about.”

Twelve years after her initial camera work, Australian director Kerryn Williams saw pictures of a recent photo shoot Gunn did that she shared on her Instagram account and that led back to the acting bug.

“I didn’t think I would enjoy it -- but I do,” gushed the young actress. “My one-line audition for the film turned into the lead role and I was flown to Sydney to do an intense work shop with Kyle Rowling, one of the best stuntmen who has worked with big names in Hollywood, 'Star Wars,' 'Spartacus' to name a few. I learned how to dive for guns, assemble and shoot like a pro and fight like a ninja with knives. I loved it! It was such an adrenaline rush!”

Jasmine Gunn in 'Terminator No Fate'

The trailer for "Terminator No Fate" was posted last August 13.

“It’s a short fan film but the international response has been great and the team I worked with are like family now,” she said.

More than that, it has led to another acting job for Gunn.

“I have since been cast for another lead in a short psychological thriller that begins shooting September,” she revealed.

“I think maybe this is my second chance,” she thought. “I spoke to my director the other day as I have him to thank for getting me back into the arts world of performing and storytelling. The role was challenging too. The character I play is very fierce and strong. Film-wise, we’d be filming on set 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. and I am learning a few stunts and choreography.”

Jasmine Gunn in 'Terminator No Fate'

“Who knows where it will take me now," Gunn wondered at another change in her career. “I’ve been told by quite a few people to pursue acting full time. It’s a hard decision as I love my career in beauty, I love helping my clients improve their confidence and outlook on life. It’s so rewarding seeing their progress and seeing them smile. So I’m trying to figure out a way to balance both and hopefully be successful at it!”

“And I am grateful for the experience at ABS-CBN even though it was short lived and so long ago. My teachers there were amazing.