Coleen Garcia shows off baby bump 9 months into pregnancy

MANILA – It looks like Coleen Garcia is a natural when it comes to handling her pregnancy.

This is evident in her most recent Instagram update where she shows off her nine-month baby bump.

Wearing a two-piece swimsuit, Garcia looked stunning and relaxed as she waits for her baby’s arrival.

Several celebrities noticed this too, and they told Garcia in the comments section how she has the glow of a soon-to-be mom.

Vice Ganda, for instance, wrote: “Ang ganda ganda ganda mo!!!!”

Solenn Heussaff echoed this and told Garcia that she is “looking lovely.”

Mariel Rodriguez and Rachelle Ann Go, meanwhile, expressed how excited they are for Garcia to give birth.

“Oh wow!!!! Anytime!!!!!!!!!!!! So excited for you guys,” Rodriguez said.

“Weee so exciting,” Go added.

Garcia and husband Billy Crawford announced her pregnancy last May 1, although the actress found out that she’s expecting last January.

In a previous “ASAP” episode, Crawford said this development is something he and Garcia are grateful for despite the coronavirus pandemic.

“Kahit gaano kahirap ang pinagdaanan ng mundo ngayon, I am blessed with a little angel in my hands. I am here to love and protect and honor my family. I am so, so happy,” he said.

The two have been married for over two years now. They celebrated their second anniversary last April.