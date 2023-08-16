MANILA – “Long overdue.”

This was the general sentiment of the friends and fans of Kapamilya actress Nikki Valdez after she won her first-ever FAMAS trophy.

Last Sunday, Valdez lifted the FAMAS Best Supporting Actress trophy for her stellar performance in the drama “Family Matters.”

It was her first-ever nomination and first win in FAMAS after 26 years in showbiz.

“Ganon pala 'yung pakiramdam. Nanghihina 'yung tuhod ko. Hindi ko talaga alam kung ano sasabihin ko kahit mayroon na akong listahan nung mga pasasalamatan ko. I guess, gano'n talaga pagka-overwhelmed ka. Basta, hindi ko maintindihan 'yung nararamdaman ko. Pinagpapawisan ako nung gabing 'yun,” she told reporters in a virtual interview.

It has yet to sink in for the loyal Kapamilya star, especially since she is still getting love and support from her colleagues and fans.

“Sa totoo lang, I get a lot of comments na it’s about time. 'Yung iba nga long overdue daw. Hindi ko din maintindihan 'yung sinasabi nila because I never worked to get such citation,” she explained.

“Sobrang sarap sa pakiramdam po talaga ma-nominate kasi it means you did something right 'di ba para mapansin nila.”

According to Valdez, she firmly trusts God’s timing in everything and her FAMAS recognition is just one of the many proofs that the best time is always His.

Valdez also tried to temper the celebration as she never considered awards as the sole measurement for her work as an artist.

The actress said she was already happy to be nominated for an acting award but winning it, somehow, solidified her contributions to the industry.

“It means that talagang kinikilala nang lubos 'yung nagawa mo para sa industriya. Kasi isa ka lang eh out of so many artists or projects nominated for certain categories. To be recognized and given such an award is really something big for me,” she said.

The FAMAS award further ignited her already-passionate heart in producing content as she vowed to continue creating more inspiring work for Filipinos.

“Hindi na para purihin ako. Mas gusto ko nga 'yung mas nagbibigay ako through my work and through the projects that I do, nakikita nila na kaya ko rin mangyari sa 'kin yan. 'Yun ang nagawa ng FAMAS na ito sakin,” Valdez said.

“Family Matters” was the big winner in FAMAS 2023 as it was also hailed Best Picture.

Lead star Noel Trinidad also went home with the Best Actor trophy, while the movie was also given the Best Editing award.



