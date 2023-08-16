Kristel Fulgar explains cancelled hosting gig for Seo In-guk

MANILA -- Actress-vlogger Kristel Fulgar explained that her lack of enthusiasm during rehearsal was the reason why her hosting for the Manila fan meet of South Korean star Seo In-guk was cancelled.

Fulgar made the revelation in her latest vlog "What happened at the Seo In Guk Fan Meeting in Manila," which she uploaded on Tuesday night.

"First time ko naka-experience ng ganitong scenario sa 20 years ko sa industry ng entertainment. Nandito ako ng 7 a.m. and then eventually sinabihan ako ng director (*Korean technical director from HY Official) na hindi na raw ako ang magho-host. Parang, huh? Sandali lang naman, anong nangyari? Ang tagal kong pinrepare sarili ko rito, Wala akong ibang tinanggap na hosting kung hindi ito lang event na ito kasi nga dahil kay Seo In Guk. Alam kong hindi ako super expert sa hosting. Pero alam kong kaya kong kumonek sa fans ni Seo In Guk kaya 'yun talaga ang pinakagusto ko. Eleven years akong fan ni Seo In Guk kaya kahit 'di ko forte ang hosting ay tinanggap ko ito kasi tinitingnan ako as representative ng mga fans ni Seo In Guk. So hindi lang basta magiging host sa stage kung hindi magiging fan ako," Fulgar said.

"Since rehearsal 'yon, hindi ako sanay na ibigay yung 100% energy ko. So kung nakulangan sila sa energy sa rehearsal, sabi ko I would do my best. Nage-expect ako na ipapaakyat ako ulit sa stage para maipakita ko 'yung 100% na sinasabi ko pero hindi raw. ...Kung sinasabi nila na gusto lang namin ng magiging magandang event, hindi man lang ako binigyan ng second chance para mapatunayan ko ang sarili ko," Fulgar said.

The actress turned emotional as she said sorry to all those who were excited to see her host the Korean star's show.



"I'm so sorry, guys. Alam ko may fans ako and supporters na bumili ng ticket para mapanood ako sa stage, para makita niyo 'yung kilig ko kapag nasa stage na ako with Seo In Guk, pero hindi ko 'yon maibibigay," Fulgar said.

In the video, Fulgar also shared some clips of her one-on-one interaction with Seo, who also expressed his concern to the actress.



Aside from the opportunity to have photos and videos with her idol, Fulgar and Seo also did a duet of his song "All For You."

Seo's fan meeting was held at the New Frontier Theater last Saturday. Fulgar was replaced by former radio DJ and "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Karen Bordador.

Last year, Fulgar was able to do a virtual interview with Seo as part of promotions for his single album "Love&Love." The exchange was uploaded on Fulgar's YouTube channel.