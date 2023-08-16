How 'The Iron Heart' director is preparing for finale

MANILA -- Lester Pimentel Ong, the director of the ABS-CBN primetime action drama "The Iron Heart," revealed that they are now preparing for the series' finale.

"Actually nung Season 1, we were really preparing for the finale without the assurance of being extended. When we went to Italy to shoot, ang mindset talaga namin this is the last episode. We have to give it all," Ong told members of entertainment media in an interview on Tuesday.

For the finale, Ong wants to execute action scenes that they haven't done before.

"We are preparing for it. Marami naman tayong nagawa sa series na ito na hindi pa natin nagawa sa local TV or sa local movie even. We are very grateful to ABS-CBN, to Star Creatives for allowing us to do what we dream of doing," Ong said.

"Ang mapapangako naman namin na nalalapit na ang finale ay more twist to the story, more surprising revelations, more action scenes that would really excite them. We try to level up our actions. Ang basis naman namin ngayon is how to beat ourselves. Kung ano 'yung nagawa namin before we really need to do better," he added.

Asked if he would like to have a Season 3, Ong said: "Kung mayroon mang Season 3, I would aspire na magkaroon muna ng break. Hindi pa natin nagagawa dito 'yon. Hindi ba sa US may isang season tapos magpapahinga sila. Tapos may next season. 'Yun ang aspiration namin sakaling magkaroon ng Season 3. Pero action kasi is very tiring. Twelve hours lang naman talaga kami nagtatrabaho pero talaga 'yung exhaustion, 'yung planning, rehearsals, nakakapagod talaga siya."

The director said he was able to do his dream sequence in "The Iron Heart."

"My dream sequence is shooting a sequence in a river with a jet ski, with a speedboat and all. 'Yung wish list came true because we were allowed to shoot it the way we wanted it. It's good. Maraming support sobra si ABS-CBN. Talagang makikita mo naman from the management they really wanted to level up the game in the primetime kaya rin todo sila. So sa amin naman we really take it upon ourselves not to fail them," Ong said.

Last Monday, Star Creatives said that viewership of "The Iron Heart" rose to a record 341,748 peak concurrent viewers or those watching at the same time on Kapamilya Online Live.

Praises "The Iron Heart" actors

In the interview, Ong also the praised stars of "The Iron Heart" led by Richard Gutierrez.

Ong and Gutierrez first worked together in the 2017 series "La Luna Sangre."

"He is one of the best, Kasi si Richard he's a martial artist since he was six years oId. Si Richard, he is one of the real, legit action stars," Ong said.

"Nakakatuwa kasi ang mga actors natin, sobrang ang gagaling. Sila Ian (Veneracion), sila Jake (Cuenca), si Richard, si Dimples (Romana), magaling talaga. To be honest, I think our actors is the best in Asia or maybe the world. They can get toe to toe with the rest of the world when it comes to performance, when it comes to skills as actors," he said.

"Our actors deserve na makita at mapanood sila sa buong mundo because of their skills," he added.

Aside from "La Luna Sangre," Ong, a former national athlete, also directed "Panday," "Bagani" and many more.

Apart from being a director and producer, Ong is also a food entrepreneur.

After "The Iron Heart," Ong will be doing an action movie for streaming giant Netflix.

“The Iron Heart” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.