MANILA -- Star Music has released the music video/short film for "Nasunog," the new single of "Idol Philippines" season 2 champ Khimo Gumatay.

The music video for Gumatay's debut single, which is now available on Star Music's official YouTube channel, is directed by Kashka Gaddi.

In a statement, Gumatay said that video is a love story set in a futuristic city between a human being and a robot.

“Noong kino-conceptualize namin 'yung narrative ng short film, Direk Kashka and the entire team concluded na gawing futuristic 'yung setting pero love story. This is the first time na mag-incorporate ng computer-generated imagery ang Star Music sa isang music video kaya I’m grateful na naging part ako ng project na ‘to,” Gumatay said.

In the video, Dee stars as Kim who falls for the newly hired robot bartender, Ava.

"Kim and Ava’s blossoming relationship faces various challenges, including a mandate ordering the destruction of all robots due to their alleged tendency to turn evil," the statement added.

Director Gaddi also praised Dee's performance and Gumatay.

“Meeting Khimo was such an experience. Talking to him made me realize that he was not just a singer, but an artist with a profound gift for storytelling,” Gaddi said.

“‘Nasunog’ became an anthem of heartbreak, a poignant reminder that even in pain, there exists profound beauty in vulnerability,” she said.

The music video was produced by Star Music and Inside Job Studios.

"Nasunog" was composed by Gumatay himself with Rox Santos and Jonathan Manalo, who is also the producer.