MANILA — Netflix has tapped comedienne Ai-Ai delas Alas and popular TikTok influencer Fonzi for a special video inspired by "Heart of Stone," an action-packed film starring Gal Gadot.

In the video, Fonzi thought meeting a friend would just be a casual get-together but 30 seconds in, it was clear to him that an ambush presentation of unsolicited “Millionaire Mindset Mentality” advice was about to go down.

Fonzi quickly contacts A-I delas Alas — a play on the actress’ unique name— using advanced tech like what Gal’s Rachel Stone used in "Heart of Stone."

A-I lays out several escape plans for Fonzi but his persistent friend is always one step ahead. Fonzi takes a leap of faith following A-I’s voice, in a final attempt to save himself from getting cornered.

In "Heart of Stone," Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot) appears to be an inexperienced tech, on an elite MI6 unit headed up by lead agent Parker (Jamie Dornan).

What her MI6 team doesn't know is that Stone actually works for the Charter — a covert peacekeeping organization, secret even from other spies, which uses cutting-edge technology to neutralize global threats. Rachel has been trained to be the consummate professional: a phenomenal field agent who sticks to the mission, follows the numbers, and trusts no one.

When a routine mission is derailed by mysterious hacker Keya Dhawan (Alia Bhatt), Rachel’s two lives collide. As she races to protect the Charter and strives to beat the odds, her humanity might just be her biggest asset.