MANILA – Singer Ice Seguerra had to clarify on social media that he is still alive after posting a black-and-white photo of himself.

Seguerra had to hilariously write a note that he is still alive and kicking after his snap triggered some of his fans.

“Kalma lang kayo guys. Ako lang 'to. At buhay pa ako,” he said.

Many netizens had the same initial reactions upon seeing the black-and-white photo of Seguerra – that something bad happened to the singer.

“hahahahahaha KINABAHAN AKO!!!!” one netizen commented.

“Bat ganyan ang photo. Muntik na ako mapaiyak eh. Juskooo bigla ako napadasal anu nangyare,” another user said.

According to some fans, they feel anxious whenever they see a black-and-white photo on their news feeds or timelines as it commonly denotes death.

“Pag nakakakita ako ng ganito biglang bumibilis tibok ng puso ko e hahahah,” an Instagram user explained.

Seguerra acknowledged this on his Facebook page: “Ang hirap pala mag-post ng black and white photo sa IG. May phobia na mga tao.”

Last June, the singer made his directorial debut with a documentary on mental health "Dito Ka Lang."

Seguerra first revealed his struggle with depression in 2019. He said it was in the early 2000s when he was diagnosed with depression and anxiety and had to undergo treatment.

Seguerra, who traces his showbiz beginnings as a child star in the late ‘80s, re-emerged in 2001 as a singer and songwriter, spawning hits like “Pagdating ng Panahon.”

The former child star came out as a lesbian in 2007 and then revealed he is a transgender man after previously identifying as female.

